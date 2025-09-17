Previous
Art in Nature by corinnec
Art in Nature

My husband and I are doing the same walk every morning. I take my phone with me and try to find new things to photograph. It's quite a challenge.
Mags ace
Loving the color and details.
September 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
What lovely patterns and colors on thee leaves.
September 17th, 2025  
