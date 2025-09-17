Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Art in Nature
My husband and I are doing the same walk every morning. I take my phone with me and try to find new things to photograph. It's quite a challenge.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1515
photos
182
followers
249
following
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
150
151
152
95
153
154
155
156
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th September 2025 9:46am
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
walk
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Loving the color and details.
September 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
What lovely patterns and colors on thee leaves.
September 17th, 2025
