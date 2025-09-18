Sign up
Previous
157 / 365
Art in Nature
We still enjoy soft colors in our meadows. Taking in all what Fall is offering us, the cool but sunny days, the trees changing colors and the smell of nature falling slowly asleep.
A Year Ago:
Fall Approach
Two Years Ago:
Going for a kiss
Three Years Ago:
Ready
Four Years Ago: :-(
18th September 2025
Corinne C
@corinnec
3
2
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
17th September 2025 9:04am
Tags
colors
fall
vermont
meadows
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful flowers.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
Such a fabulous capture… love those flowers…
September 18th, 2025
