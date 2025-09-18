Previous
Art in Nature by corinnec
Art in Nature

We still enjoy soft colors in our meadows. Taking in all what Fall is offering us, the cool but sunny days, the trees changing colors and the smell of nature falling slowly asleep.

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful flowers.
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a fabulous capture… love those flowers…
September 18th, 2025  
