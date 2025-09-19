Previous
Shiny Ball by corinnec
Shiny Ball

A lovely Dandelion in the middle of our meadow. I tried to keep the dogs away from it.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
I'm wishing your major project is successful! =)
September 23rd, 2025  
