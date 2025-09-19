Sign up
158 / 365
Shiny Ball
A lovely Dandelion in the middle of our meadow. I tried to keep the dogs away from it.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1521
photos
182
followers
249
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th September 2025 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
meadow
,
vermont
Mags
ace
I'm wishing your major project is successful! =)
September 23rd, 2025
