159 / 365
Monarch
If you look closely you'll see its wings.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1521
photos
182
followers
249
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th September 2025 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
monarch
JackieR
ace
Oh my that's amazing. Thanks for pointing out the wings
September 23rd, 2025
