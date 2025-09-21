Previous
Preparing for the Winter by corinnec
Preparing for the Winter

The Goldenrods are attracting so many bees.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Superb macro!
September 23rd, 2025  
