163 / 365
Foggy Morning
Rolling hills and rolling clouds.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1523
photos
182
followers
249
following
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2025 8:34am
fog
,
fall
,
vermont
JackieR
ace
Beautiful scene
September 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely effect of the low cloud.
September 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
September 25th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful shot.
September 25th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
September 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful scenic view with the morning mist lifting from amongst the hills !
September 25th, 2025
