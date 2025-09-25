Previous
Morning Walk by corinnec
164 / 365

Morning Walk

You can see Taos' enthusiasm!
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Susan Wakely ace
Waiting for a playmate.
September 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Just plain gorgeous!
September 25th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely autumnal landscape and tones.
September 25th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
September 25th, 2025  
