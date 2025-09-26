Previous
Fall by corinnec
Fall

My favorite season offers surprising blooms and plants.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Ooo! Luscious textures and tones.
September 29th, 2025  
Marvellous textures.
September 29th, 2025  
