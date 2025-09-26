Sign up
165 / 365
Fall
My favorite season offers surprising blooms and plants.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1526
photos
182
followers
250
following
45% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th September 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
fall
,
vermont
,
cacray
Mags
ace
Ooo! Luscious textures and tones.
September 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Marvellous textures.
September 29th, 2025
