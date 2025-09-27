Sign up
166 / 365
Morning in B&W
For this image, I prefer the bokeh in black and white rather than in color.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
4
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2025 8:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Simply lovely and even better on black!
September 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So lovely
September 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A stunner!
September 29th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
(❤️´艸｀❤️)
September 29th, 2025
