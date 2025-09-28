Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
Long shadows
Our neighbors not at all disturbed by our walk.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1526
photos
182
followers
250
following
Views
18
6
3
2025
iPhone 13 Pro Max
28th September 2025 8:47am
Tags
b&w
,
morning
,
fall
,
vermont
,
cows.
,
cacray
Mags
ace
Serenity!
September 29th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
How lovely and peaceful!
September 29th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
They look a bit like toy cows at this angle. Excellent neighbours!
September 29th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
i like the edit
September 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 29th, 2025
