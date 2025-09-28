Previous
Long shadows by corinnec
167 / 365

Long shadows

Our neighbors not at all disturbed by our walk.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Serenity!
September 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
How lovely and peaceful!
September 29th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
They look a bit like toy cows at this angle. Excellent neighbours!
September 29th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
i like the edit
September 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact