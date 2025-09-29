Previous
Puzzle by corinnec
168 / 365

Puzzle

The fence made me think about a life size puzzle.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Love it…… so organic ⭐️❤️👌
September 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Yes, it is like a puzzle!
September 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I can see it!
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact