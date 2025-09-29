Sign up
168 / 365
Puzzle
The fence made me think about a life size puzzle.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1528
photos
182
followers
250
following
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
162
163
164
165
166
167
154
168
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th September 2025 8:58am
Tags
fall
,
cow
,
vermont
Call me Joe
ace
Love it…… so organic ⭐️❤️👌
September 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Yes, it is like a puzzle!
September 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I can see it!
September 30th, 2025
