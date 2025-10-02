Sign up
170 / 365
Sunset
Sometimes we get strong sunset colors. I could not set my camera so it captured the beauty of it.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th September 2025 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
fall
,
vermont
Shirley
ace
Lovely such strong colours
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo glorious
October 5th, 2025
Tim L
ace
Wonderful picture all the same.
October 5th, 2025
