Mushroom Forest by corinnec
171 / 365

Mushroom Forest

Just in the middle of a pasture, a group of small mushrooms tightly grouped.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Shirley ace
Cool spotting a lovely image fav
October 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
instant fav!
October 5th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful group of shrooms!
October 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous … like fluffy bit
October 5th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
whole 'nother world
October 5th, 2025  
