171 / 365
Mushroom Forest
Just in the middle of a pasture, a group of small mushrooms tightly grouped.
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
mushroom
,
fall
,
vermont
Shirley
ace
Cool spotting a lovely image fav
October 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
instant fav!
October 5th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wonderful group of shrooms!
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous … like fluffy bit
October 5th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
whole 'nother world
October 5th, 2025
