The Little World under our Feet by corinnec
173 / 365

The Little World under our Feet

An American Oil Beetle harmful if touched.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Good close up view. Glad that I'm not familiar with this insect.
October 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Neat colour!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Spectacular image!
October 10th, 2025  
GaryW
Stunning detail! And frightening!
October 10th, 2025  
