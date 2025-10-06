Sign up
173 / 365
The Little World under our Feet
An American Oil Beetle harmful if touched.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
beetle
,
vermont
Kathy
ace
Good close up view. Glad that I'm not familiar with this insect.
October 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Neat colour!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Spectacular image!
October 10th, 2025
GaryW
Stunning detail! And frightening!
October 10th, 2025
