Previous
Silhouette by corinnec
176 / 365

Silhouette

A typical Vermont scenery with puffy clouds and cow silhouettes in the horizon.

Two Years Ago: Just Cows Today
Three Years Ago: Fall Beauty
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Just right for an ad for milk or butter.
October 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute capture!
October 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful capture.
October 10th, 2025  
GaryW
Great photo!
October 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact