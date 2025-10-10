Sign up
Previous
176 / 365
Silhouette
A typical Vermont scenery with puffy clouds and cow silhouettes in the horizon.
Two Years Ago:
Just Cows Today
Three Years Ago:
Fall Beauty
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
5
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1536
photos
182
followers
250
following
48% complete
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2025 10:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
silhouette
,
pasture
,
cow
,
vermont
Kathy
ace
Just right for an ad for milk or butter.
October 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture!
October 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful capture.
October 10th, 2025
GaryW
Great photo!
October 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
October 10th, 2025
