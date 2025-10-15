Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
Fall
No need to comment.
Thank you for stopping by, I am sorry for not posting and commenting. I am hoping to resume regular activities in few months.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1542
photos
182
followers
248
following
49% complete
View this month »
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
20th October 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
evening
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful mist
October 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
What a marvelous scene.
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close