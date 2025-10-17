Previous
Green Mountain Ahead by corinnec
179 / 365

Green Mountain Ahead

No need to comment.

Thank you for stopping by. I apologize for not posting and commenting. I am planning to resume my participation as soon as possible.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely - a perfect Vermont view in Autumn. I hope all is well and life is just busy.
October 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What lovely colours. Nice to “see” you!
October 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
You are blessed to have such beautiful autumn leaves on the trees.
October 21st, 2025  
