Previous
182 / 365
Fall Colors
No need to comment.
Thank you for stopping by. I apologize for not posting and commenting. I am planning to resume my participation as soon as possible.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1542
photos
182
followers
248
following
Tags
colors
,
fall
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scenery
October 21st, 2025
*lynn
ace
Oh my, the trees are gorgeous!
October 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful!
October 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Breathtaking color!
October 21st, 2025
