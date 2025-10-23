Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Nothing Stops Them
No need to comment.
I'm still not regular on 365 and my ability to post and comment is limited.
Thank you for stopping by.
A Year Ago:
Automnal Swim
Two Years Ago:
Tulip Tree
Three Years Ago:
Bridge, Fog and Reflection
Four Years Ago:
A Step into Fall
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1545
photos
182
followers
248
following
Tags
vermont
,
cacfall
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition, colors
October 23rd, 2025
