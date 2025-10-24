Sign up
Previous
186 / 365
Through the fence
No need to comment.
Still short in time to fully comment or post.
Thanks for stopping by.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1546
photos
182
followers
248
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2025 9:26am
Tags
vermont
,
cacfall
Mags
ace
Spectacular framing and POV.
October 24th, 2025
