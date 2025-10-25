Sign up
A Beautiful Weed
No need to comment. I'm not posting and commenting regularly yet.
Thanks for stopping by.
A Year Ago:
Beaver Pond
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
Automnal Spikes
Four Years Ago:
Halloween Day-6
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Tags
fall
,
vermont
,
sumac
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colourful weeds…. I found one so similar in the eco parc a few weeks ago 😃.
October 25th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely pic👍
October 25th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful reds
October 25th, 2025
