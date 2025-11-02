Previous
Count Cassoulet by corinnec
189 / 365

Count Cassoulet

No need to comment. I'm still working with my husband on our project.

Thank you for stopping by and looking at my big kitty.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
Susan Wakely ace
Looking fluffy and cosy.
November 7th, 2025  
