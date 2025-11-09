Previous
First Snow 2025 by corinnec
190 / 365

First Snow 2025

No need to comment. Still moving ahead with our project.

Snow starting early this year compared to the four past years.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Would make a beautiful Christmas card!
November 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Looks like a snow globe...Fabulous pov
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact