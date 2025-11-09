Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
190 / 365
First Snow 2025
No need to comment. Still moving ahead with our project.
Snow starting early this year compared to the four past years.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1550
photos
184
followers
248
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
farm
,
vermont
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Would make a beautiful Christmas card!
November 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Looks like a snow globe...Fabulous pov
November 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close