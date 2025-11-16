Previous
Ski Slopes by corinnec
Ski Slopes

Driving through the Green Mountain, not too far from our house and admiring the slopes being covered with snow.
Corinne C

Corinne ace
Joli paysage !
November 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking very much like winter where you are. Lovely scene.
November 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh my - but a beautiful scene
November 18th, 2025  
