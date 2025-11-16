Sign up
192 / 365
Ski Slopes
Driving through the Green Mountain, not too far from our house and admiring the slopes being covered with snow.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1553
photos
184
followers
248
following
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2025 3:35pm
Tags
snow
,
ski
,
vermont
Corinne
ace
Joli paysage !
November 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looking very much like winter where you are. Lovely scene.
November 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh my - but a beautiful scene
November 18th, 2025
