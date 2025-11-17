Previous
Boston by corinnec
193 / 365

Boston

A city I love. Few years ago I'd have been happy to move there. No I'm happy to visit and at the end of the visit to go back to my house in the meadows.

A Year Ago: Cannot Be Cuter Than That
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago: From My Kitchen Window
Four Years Ago: Fluff
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful perspective on this structured bridge.
November 18th, 2025  
*lynn ace
great shot of this beautiful, modern looking bridge
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact