193 / 365
Boston
A city I love. Few years ago I'd have been happy to move there. No I'm happy to visit and at the end of the visit to go back to my house in the meadows.
A Year Ago:
Cannot Be Cuter Than That
Two Years Ago: :-(
Three Years Ago:
From My Kitchen Window
Four Years Ago:
Fluff
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
bridge
,
massachusetts
,
boston
Mags
ace
Wonderful perspective on this structured bridge.
November 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
great shot of this beautiful, modern looking bridge
November 18th, 2025
