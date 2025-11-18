Previous
Next
Love this aquarium :-) by corinnec
194 / 365

Love this aquarium :-)

No need to comment, just trying to post some pics.
Hopefully I'll be back as a regular soon.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact