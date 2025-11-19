Previous
Can you see them? by corinnec
195 / 365

Can you see them?

Earlier this Fall as I was coming back from doing some errands, I came across these graceful ladies. They run across the road without warning and you could be in serious trouble if you don't pay attention.

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely but lethal!
December 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov, leading line...I see them.
December 7th, 2025  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Oh yes. I had a buck come out in from of me at the very last second. Fortunately, I wasn't going that fast, the deer wasn't hurt and the damage to the front of the car was minimal.
December 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Makes for a beautiful drive!
December 7th, 2025  
