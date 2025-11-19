Sign up
Can you see them?
Earlier this Fall as I was coming back from doing some errands, I came across these graceful ladies. They run across the road without warning and you could be in serious trouble if you don't pay attention.
A Year Ago:
Seeing the World Through His Eye
Two Years Ago:
52Frames Challenge: Bathroom
Three Years Ago:
The Girl With a Yellow Sled
Four Years Ago:
It Feels So Naked
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
deer
,
fall
,
vermont
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely but lethal!
December 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov, leading line...I see them.
December 7th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Oh yes. I had a buck come out in from of me at the very last second. Fortunately, I wasn't going that fast, the deer wasn't hurt and the damage to the front of the car was minimal.
December 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Makes for a beautiful drive!
December 7th, 2025
