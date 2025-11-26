Previous
Next
Just Before the Storm by corinnec
196 / 365

Just Before the Storm

2024: Dark Weather
2023: Nightly Walk
2022: Thanksgiving Table
2021: No photo
2020: My Husband and Me
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
December 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful and dramatic capture.
December 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrifically atmospheric!
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact