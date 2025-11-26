Sign up
196 / 365
Just Before the Storm
2024:
Dark Weather
2023:
Nightly Walk
2022:
Thanksgiving Table
2021: No photo
2020:
My Husband and Me
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1560
photos
182
followers
246
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th November 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
storm
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
December 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful and dramatic capture.
December 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrifically atmospheric!
December 9th, 2025
