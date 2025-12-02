Previous
Almost Winter in Vermont by corinnec
195 / 365

Almost Winter in Vermont

So sorry for my lack of commenting and posting.
My husband and I are preparing a small apartment to offer it as a short rental unit for the winter. It's a lot of work but we are almost done.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact