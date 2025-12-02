Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Almost Winter in Vermont
So sorry for my lack of commenting and posting.
My husband and I are preparing a small apartment to offer it as a short rental unit for the winter. It's a lot of work but we are almost done.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
0
0
Tags
snow
,
fence
,
vermont
