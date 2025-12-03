Previous
Embracing Life in Vermont by corinnec
196 / 365

Embracing Life in Vermont

My husband and his pups during our morning walk.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
looks cold
December 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
what a fabulous capture and winter scene.
December 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looks like some fun to be had in the snow. =)
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact