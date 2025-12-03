Sign up
196 / 365
Embracing Life in Vermont
My husband and his pups during our morning walk.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
winter
,
vermont
Peter Dulis
ace
looks cold
December 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
what a fabulous capture and winter scene.
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Looks like some fun to be had in the snow. =)
December 5th, 2025
