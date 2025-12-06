Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
199 / 365
This is Just the Beginning...
of winter ;-)
A Year Ago:
Experiment
Two Years Ago: :=(
Three Years Ago:
Sunshine
Four Years Ago:
Incandescent
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1559
photos
182
followers
246
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
winter
,
house
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Delightful snowy scene with your fur baby!
December 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close