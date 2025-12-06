Previous
This is Just the Beginning... by corinnec
199 / 365

This is Just the Beginning...

of winter ;-)

A Year Ago: Experiment
Two Years Ago: :=(
Three Years Ago: Sunshine
Four Years Ago: Incandescent
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
54% complete

Photo Details

Mags
Delightful snowy scene with your fur baby!
December 7th, 2025  
