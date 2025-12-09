Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Vermont is Winterland :-)
A second snow storm under our belt and a third coming this afternoon, yeah!
2024:
The Old Power Plant
2023:
Lost
2022:
New Roof
2021: No photo
2020:
Cascalote
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
8
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1561
photos
182
followers
246
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Tags
winter
,
vermont
,
cactp
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
December 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
This is a National geographic photo! I hope you’re well stocked with food!
December 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
@illinilass
Thanks Dorothy! I am so risk adverse that our freezer, fridge and pantry are full :-)
December 9th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of this winter wonderland.
December 9th, 2025
Helene
ace
Tellement.beau.
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous capture… hope all goes well for you.…
December 9th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
That looks very cold. The light on the hills is beautiful; another great capture.
December 9th, 2025
