Vermont is Winterland :-) by corinnec
201 / 365

Vermont is Winterland :-)

A second snow storm under our belt and a third coming this afternoon, yeah!

2024: The Old Power Plant
2023: Lost
2022: New Roof
2021: No photo
2020: Cascalote
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
December 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
December 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
This is a National geographic photo! I hope you’re well stocked with food!
December 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
@illinilass Thanks Dorothy! I am so risk adverse that our freezer, fridge and pantry are full :-)
December 9th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture of this winter wonderland.
December 9th, 2025  
Helene ace
Tellement.beau.
December 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A gorgeous capture… hope all goes well for you.…
December 9th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
That looks very cold. The light on the hills is beautiful; another great capture.
December 9th, 2025  
