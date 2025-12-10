Previous
Taos and the Snow by corinnec
Taos and the Snow

Our boy is crazy about snow. He plunges his entire head in it, just for fun!
10th December 2025

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Jennifer ace
Beautiful dog and shot
December 11th, 2025  
