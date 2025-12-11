Previous
Visitor by corinnec
203 / 365

Visitor

The snow bank prevented me to get all of her!
I tried unsuccessfully to use AI to create a better foreground.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact