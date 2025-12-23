Sign up
205 / 365
Shhhhh
My daughter is home for Christmas and she asked me to help her choosing sunglasses. She does not like when I post pictures of her so I don't do it unless it is not a very revealing image.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1567
photos
184
followers
247
following
56% complete
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Views
5
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd December 2025 9:38am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunglasses
,
daughter
,
vermont
