Previous
Next
Shhhhh by corinnec
205 / 365

Shhhhh

My daughter is home for Christmas and she asked me to help her choosing sunglasses. She does not like when I post pictures of her so I don't do it unless it is not a very revealing image.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact