206 / 365
Merry Christmas
No comment expected. Just uploading…
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1574
photos
184
followers
246
following
58% complete
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th December 2025 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Reflections of your Christmas tree in your window?
January 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
it was taken from outside the window 😉
January 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
It sure had a nice effect! =)
January 2nd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags!
January 2nd, 2026
