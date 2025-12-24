Previous
Merry Christmas by corinnec
Merry Christmas

No comment expected. Just uploading…
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Beautiful! Reflections of your Christmas tree in your window?
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam it was taken from outside the window 😉
January 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec It sure had a nice effect! =)
January 2nd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags!
January 2nd, 2026  
