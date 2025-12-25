Sign up
No fireplace
So I had to improvise.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
stockings
,
vermont
Beverley
ace
Fabulous improvisation… wonderful thinking…🎄🧑🎄
December 28th, 2025
Dave
ace
Nicely done
December 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the stockings.
December 28th, 2025
