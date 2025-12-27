Previous
Christmas in Vermont by corinnec
206 / 365

Christmas in Vermont

We have all the colors of Christmas out there 🥰
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful buildings…gorgeous capture.
December 28th, 2025  
Simply Amanda
So beautiful!!
December 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 28th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful scene
December 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene and great colours.
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact