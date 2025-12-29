Previous
From the past by corinnec
From the past

This old fire truck has been rusting in the front yard of a farm for a long time. It’s a great subject in the winter when the weeds are down and the snow highlights it’s red color.
Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good eye! I do like the way that the red of the truck is peeping out from the snow.
December 29th, 2025  
