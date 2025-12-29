Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
From the past
This old fire truck has been rusting in the front yard of a farm for a long time. It’s a great subject in the winter when the weeds are down and the snow highlights it’s red color.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
56% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th December 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
firetruck
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good eye! I do like the way that the red of the truck is peeping out from the snow.
December 29th, 2025
