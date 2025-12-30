Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Winter Colors
After an awful day of freezing rain, snow, ice and wind we are hoping for some sun through heavy clouds today.
I have a late appointment for my Shoney today and I hope our steep road won’t be icy.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
0
Corinne C
@corinnec
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
colors
,
vermont
Susan Wakely
ace
Sounds the weather for hibernation.
December 30th, 2025
Simply Amanda
A beautiful icy scene!
December 30th, 2025
