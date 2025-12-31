Previous
Winterland by corinnec
210 / 365

Winterland

We are not celebrating on the 31st any longer but we have friends coming tomorrow. I’ll be preparing the house and the meal for tomorrow all day today.

Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Corinne C

ace
Dorothy ace
Happy, Healthy 2026 to you and yours. 🥂
December 31st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Happy New Year Corinne
December 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
This just brings back so many childhood memories of the mountains in western North Carolina and my grandparents. Just beautiful.
December 31st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo😊
December 31st, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful shot, Corinne! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
Tia ace
Such a beautiful shot. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
December 31st, 2025  
