Previous
210 / 365
Winterland
We are not celebrating on the 31st any longer but we have friends coming tomorrow. I’ll be preparing the house and the meal for tomorrow all day today.
Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
7
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1570
photos
184
followers
246
following
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
16
7
2
2025
Canon EOS R6
29th December 2025 1:29pm
fog
,
vermont
Dorothy
ace
Happy, Healthy 2026 to you and yours. 🥂
December 31st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Happy New Year Corinne
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
This just brings back so many childhood memories of the mountains in western North Carolina and my grandparents. Just beautiful.
December 31st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely photo😊
December 31st, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful shot, Corinne! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025
Tia
ace
Such a beautiful shot. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
December 31st, 2025
