Previous
212 / 365
52Frames - Selfie
Really my least favorite subject but I promised myself to do a full year of 52Frames.
It was -17 degrees Celsius, very cold for me but the sky displayed delightful pastel colors.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1572
photos
184
followers
246
following
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2026 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
selfie
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely portrait Corinne!
January 2nd, 2026
Francoise
ace
well, hello there ... and happy new year. I like the way you are off to the side and the swky you mention has a prominent place in the photo
January 2nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely selfie. I'd be bundled up too at that temperature!
January 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great selfie! It’s so hard to do, isn’t it?
January 2nd, 2026
