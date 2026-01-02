Previous
52Frames - Selfie by corinnec
212 / 365

52Frames - Selfie

Really my least favorite subject but I promised myself to do a full year of 52Frames.

It was -17 degrees Celsius, very cold for me but the sky displayed delightful pastel colors.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Islandgirl ace
Lovely portrait Corinne!
January 2nd, 2026  
Francoise ace
well, hello there ... and happy new year. I like the way you are off to the side and the swky you mention has a prominent place in the photo
January 2nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely selfie. I'd be bundled up too at that temperature!
January 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A great selfie! It’s so hard to do, isn’t it?
January 2nd, 2026  
