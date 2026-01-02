Previous
Opportunistic

It’s the week for selfies on 52Frames and last night as I was filling the dishwasher I saw my reflection in the kitchen window. This is a selfie for me 😊
3rd January 2026

Mags ace
A beautiful selfie! =)
January 2nd, 2026  
