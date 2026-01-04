Previous
Moon setting by corinnec
216 / 365

Moon setting

My phone didn’t do a great job capturing the beauty of this scene. I added more blurriness to hide some grainy parts of the image.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
Peter Dulis
lovely
January 4th, 2026  
gloria jones
Wonderful capture
January 4th, 2026  
Mags
With the smoke from someone's fireplace? Lovely image.
January 4th, 2026  
Bucktree
Wonderful capture of the morning scene.
January 4th, 2026  
Steve Chappell
Love this capture
January 4th, 2026  
Corinne C
@marlboromaam it’s a manufacture of marble slurry. A specific railroad goes from there to the Rutland railroad station. This is quite a way from our house though.
January 4th, 2026  
william wooderson
That moon has a real aura to it! I can see why you were inspired to take a photo of it. Fav
January 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
January 4th, 2026  
