Epiphany by corinnec
217 / 365

Epiphany

It's my Mom's birthday today. She is 87!
I'll make one of her favorite dishes for lunch.

Taken during our morning walk.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Corinne C

Omabluebird
Nice point of view
January 6th, 2026  
Dorothy
Beautiful and a Happy Birthday to your mother.
January 6th, 2026  
JackieR
What a beautiful scene, but it does look chilly
January 6th, 2026  
gloria jones
Fabulous composition, sense of scale
January 6th, 2026  
Jennifer
A beautiful wintery capture, it looks so cold. Happy birthday to your mum!
January 6th, 2026  
