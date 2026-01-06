Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Epiphany
It's my Mom's birthday today. She is 87!
I'll make one of her favorite dishes for lunch.
Taken during our morning walk.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Omabluebird
ace
Nice point of view
January 6th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful and a Happy Birthday to your mother.
January 6th, 2026
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful scene, but it does look chilly
January 6th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition, sense of scale
January 6th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
A beautiful wintery capture, it looks so cold. Happy birthday to your mum!
January 6th, 2026
