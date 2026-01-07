Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Sunset
Our mid-afternoon walk.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1578
photos
184
followers
246
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th January 2026 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
vermont
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2026
