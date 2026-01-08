Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
In the Clouds
Between two mountain chains clouds stay, stretch and undulate during the day.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1579
photos
184
followers
246
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
5
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th December 2025 1:32pm
Tags
mountain
,
cloud
,
vermont
