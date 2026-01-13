Sign up
222 / 365
Does it Look Cold?
Hopefully I'll be able to upload warmer pics soon ;-)
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2026 9:15am
winter
,
cold
,
vermont
Cold, yes and magical!
January 14th, 2026
