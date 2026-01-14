Sign up
223 / 365
52Frames: Get Low
This is my submission to this week's 52Frames challenge.
I wanted to capture my dogs playing time outdoor so I could add to the subject a nice background. The weather, cold and windy convinced me to change subject.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
7
6
4
2025 -2026
iPhone 13 Pro Max
17th January 2026 9:27am
Public
cat
vermont
get low
52frames
Mags
ace
LOL! That's just too cute for words!
January 17th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Mon chat fait la même chose : l’eau est meilleure dans l’évier ;)
January 17th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
January 17th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Cassoulet has come to your rescue!
January 17th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is brilliant , top class photography
January 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Too adorable
January 18th, 2026
