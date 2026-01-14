Previous
52Frames: Get Low by corinnec
223 / 365

52Frames: Get Low

This is my submission to this week's 52Frames challenge.
I wanted to capture my dogs playing time outdoor so I could add to the subject a nice background. The weather, cold and windy convinced me to change subject.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

LOL! That's just too cute for words!
January 17th, 2026  
Mon chat fait la même chose : l’eau est meilleure dans l’évier ;)
January 17th, 2026  
So cute.
January 17th, 2026  
Cassoulet has come to your rescue!
January 17th, 2026  
this is brilliant , top class photography
January 17th, 2026  
Too adorable
January 18th, 2026  
