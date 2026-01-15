Previous
Life by corinnec
Life

Water is life and even in Vermont birds need access to fresh water as ponds are all frozen solid.

Corinne C

@corinnec
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 15th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely droplet.
January 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely little raindrop!
January 15th, 2026  
Michelle
Lovely raindrop capture
January 15th, 2026  
carol white ace
Nicely focused on the raindrop. Fav 😊
January 15th, 2026  
